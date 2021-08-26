Shared Streets program continues until Nov. 28

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Department of Transportation announced that their Shared Streets program is extended until November 28th.

The goal of this program is to allow residents a safe outdoor environment to gather and support local businesses. MCDOT says this dining option is popular for a lot of people who prefer to dine outside, especially with COVID-19 cases continuing to rise.

“People are really having fun with it and I’m sure there are many businesses that have been thinking about a different concept for this year, so we need to listen and help them make it work,” said Kathie Durbin, Director of Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services.

The county also says if you are a business that wants to expand and get your alcohol sales and services licensing– they’re here to help. County Executive Marc Elrich says he hopes that this program can be continued even past November 28.