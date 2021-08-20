Shady Grove and Rockville Stations will be closed September 11th through December 4th

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Next month commuters who use the Shady Grove and Rockville Stations may have to detour. It was announced those two stations will be temporarily closed.

According to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the Shady Grove and Rockville Stations will be closed from September 11 through December fourth for canopy replacement and installation of new safety features.

Although both stations will be closed to the public, city officials say a free shuttle bus service will be available.

Free shuttle bus service will connect the closed stations and Twinbrook Station, where customers can connect to the rail system.

