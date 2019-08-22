Shades of Ages Expo gives seniors vital answers immediately

"I learned so much and I'll tell my friends to come next year."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– According to Family Caregiver Alliance, an estimated 12 million seniors needed long term care in 2018. Long term care includes home health agencies, nursing homes, hospices and adult day service centers. Local Washington County seniors said they had no idea that these services are available to them.

“Oh yes it has been, I’ve learned about all kinds of programs in our county that I didn’t know we had.” said Local Washington County Senior Citizen Linda Distefano.

Hagerstown’s Senior Activities Center hosted over 40 vendors for their Shades of Ages Expo so local seniors can get vital questions answered and information at their fingertips

“It’s about reaching the community and is about supply and demand,” said CEO Washington County Commission on Aging Amy Olack. “We really can’t serve all the people that need us so providing a venue like this really helps us to get the touch out there to more people that need it, and then building off that as a foundation.”

Vendors from all walks of life answered questions for several hours but the reason behind the expo is simple.

“If you don’t have a will, the state has one for you and that’s not the one you want,” said LegalShield Executive Director Eddie Peters. “I really wanted to be in this particular venue because not only am I member proudly of the senior activities center but it’s a way to give back.”

It turns out, some seniors said they learned life-changing resources.

“I learned that my nursing home insurance would pay if I had to have short term care at home, so that’s good,” said Washington County Senior Citizen Joanne Hood. “I learned there are a lot of facilities in the area that we can go to if we need to.”

The Senior Activities Center plans to host informational sessions for the rest of the year.