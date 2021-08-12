Severe storms cause damages and power outages in Montgomery Co.

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — After severe storms went through Montgomery County this week, locals are working on the recovery process, with high winds and heavy rain, as many people are without power.

Wednesday’s storm caused downed wires, power outages, and debris on Bethesda, Kensington, and Silver Spring roads. Pepco announced about 10,000 customers lost power,  as there were downed lines and transformers. Crews are now making progress as they are dedicated to getting all customers back up and running.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson, Pete Piringer, reported multiple areas with damage, and he says their call center handled more than 100 calls for service in less than 2 hours. “I’m here in the Wildwood neighborhood. It’s been a pretty busy afternoon. Around 3:30 to 5:30, we had some pretty significant storms and severe storm warnings,” Piringer stated.

The daily average for emergency calls is about 300 calls for service.

