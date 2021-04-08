Severe Storms Awareness Week aims to ensure locals are prepared for harsh weather

MARYLAND, (WDVM) — The days are starting to become brighter and warmer, but with warmer weather comes the risk of hurricanes.

To prevent excessive damage, experts take this time in April to recognize Severe Storms Awareness Week, a time to ensure locals are educated on how to prepare for inclement weather.

Experts say this year’s hurricane season will be more active than average, and with hurricane season starting in June, It is crucial to prepare incase of emergencies.

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency recommends locals communicate with their families about a safe exit plan. Make sure you have extra supplies, especially if someone requires medical needs, and keep in mind we are still in a pandemic and public health precautions may interfere with which facilities will be used and how many people can enter.

“Know what to do if you’re at home, and a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning is issued find you’re safe places, interior room, bathroom, closet. Its important to ensure there are as many walls between you and the outside as possible,” said Dr. Ian Giammanco, Senior Director of Product Design and Lead Meteorologist, IBHS.

