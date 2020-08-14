Severance package for Gov. Hogan’s new Chief of Staff draws criticism

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland political establishment in Annapolis is in an uproar over Governor Larry Hogan’s hiring of a new Chief of Staff.

Roy McGrath, a longtime Hogan associate, left his $233,000 a-year job in June with a state environmental agency to take the Chief of Staff position at about the same pay. But, he was given a six-figure “severance” payout by the state in making the job change, with a $5,000-plus tuition reimbursement, laptop and mobile phone. Maryland State Senator Ronald Young (D-Frederick) says the move raises serious questions.

“I agree with the President of the Senate, Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) and Speaker of the House Jones (D-Baltimore County) that this needs to be looked into,” said Young. “If it’s totally legal we should put something in place to see it doesn’t happen again.”

Late Friday House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones said that McGrath should return the severance package to the State of Maryland.

Governor Hogan’s office has not responded to requests for comment on the hiring.

