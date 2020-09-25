Several vehicles involved in Montgomery County crash Friday

Traffic Camera at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue & East Randolph Road. Credit: Montgomery County Department of Transportation

COLESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Several vehicles were involved in a crash Friday afternoon in Montgomery County.

Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue, said the call came in just after 1:30 p.m. First responders were sent to the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and East Randolph Road in Colesville.

Piringer said multiple people were being evaluated, but there is no further details if anyone was hospitalized. The people involved in the crash have not yet been identified.

As of 2 p.m, some lanes in the area were blocked to traffic. Expect delays if you are traveling in the area.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.

