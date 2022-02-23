TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Takoma Park enforced its vaccine mandate at the beginning of February.

If employees did not meet the requirements, they would be suspended and terminated. The former captain who was with the police department for 35 years says because of the mandate, he was forced to retire. He also says about 10 other people were suspended without pay and forced to leave their jobs because they chose not to get the shot. He says the police department is facing shortages because of the policy.

Some officers, reportedly, were pulled off of the street to work in dispatch. “To me, it wasn’t worth it, and I should be able to make my own medical decisions, and that’s an infringement on people’s rights.

They didn’t want to give a testing option because Mr. Fox, the new city manager, that’s his decision, and for some reason, that’s what he chose,” former captain of the Takoma Park Police Department, Daniel Frishkorn said.

Takoma Park’s website states they put the policy in place for the best interest of the city and all employees in order to most effectively address the pandemic.

WDVM also reached out to the city for comment but was unsuccessful.