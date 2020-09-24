“Several trauma patients” evaluated after crash involving ambulance in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — First responders were called to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Montgomery County.
Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said the call came in just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Arcola Avenue in Wheaton-Glenmont.
Piringer said no one was trapped, but several trauma patients were evaluated. There is no word on what may have caused the crash or if any tickets were issued. Investigators have not yet identified those involved in the crash or provided an updated on their conditions.
