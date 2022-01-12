Several people forced out into the cold after early morning fire in Montgomery Co.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Multiple families were forced out into the cold after a blaze in Gaithersburg early Wednesday morning.

The call for the fire went out around 3 a.m. on 300 West Deer Park Road. When crews arrived, they found the town house fully engulfed in flames. There were initial reports of people trapped in the basement of the home. All residents were able to get out safely. However, several pets were missing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials say it started in the basement. Pete Piringer of the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue said, “As you know, it was cold out there. We were able to get people to schools nearby for warming shelter.”

It took about 100 firefighters to battle the blaze. The fire caused $1 million worth of damages, and about two dozen people have been displaced.