Serious house fire prompts PGFD investigation

LANHAM, Md. (WDVM) — Authorities are trying to find what caused a house fire in Prince George’s County early Friday morning.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., crews responded to the massive fire at a home on 9300 Annapolis Road in Lanham. Firefighters found flames shooting through the roof of the single-story house, but they were able to quickly knock it down.

One person was believed to be inside of the home at the time of the fire. There is currently no word on the occupant’s condition.

The fire is still under investigation.