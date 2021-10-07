Series of fires that took place in Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village believed to be arson

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — First responders are investigating several fires that all took place early Thursday morning in what officials described as the “same general geographic area” in Gaithersburg and Montgomery Village. This has become an arson investigation.

The fires took place on Divot Place, Delcastle Road, Watkins Mill Circle and East Diamond Ave.

UPDATE @mcfrs Media Hotline 240.777.2442 – several early morning fires in same general geographic area in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village @MontgomeryCoMD – Divot Pl, Delcastle Rd, Watkins Mill Cir, E Diamond Av under investigation, incl commercial building on E Diamond Av, Gburg https://t.co/8pyY61uUh7 pic.twitter.com/66wUIVJLyw — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 7, 2021

Responders said that all of the fires were exterior fires. A strip mall on Diamond Avenue was one of the affected buildings.

Officials ask that anyone with any information contact them at 240-777-2263.