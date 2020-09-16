September is national prostate health month and oncologist advise men to get screened early

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Receiving a cancer diagnosis can be one of the hardest things to encounter, and for men, prostate cancer is very common, and health professionals say it is important to get screened.

According to the Mayo Clinic, 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. However, it is more likely to develop in older men and in African American men.

Experts say some types of prostate cancer can grow slowly and can lead to minimal treatment, however other types can be aggressive and spread quickly. Radiation oncologists say it is crucial for men to get screened and talk to their doctors.

What’s important is that men can get screened for prostate cancer. Deciding to get tested is a very personal decision that should be made after consultation with a doctor. Important factors to consider are your age and your family history. Detecting prostate cancer early gives you the best chance of living longer as a patient. In fact, more than 99% of men will survive prostate cancer when it’s caught early,” said Dr. Steven Finkelstein, radiation oncologist at US Oncology Network at Florida Cancer Affiliates.

Proactive health visits can detect early diagnosis or prevention of a more serious condition. It is critical to get screened as soon as possible and communicate with your physician.