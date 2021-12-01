Seniors protest for abortion rights

FILE – The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. Both sides are telling the Supreme Court there’s no middle ground in Wednesday’s showdown over abortion. The justices can either reaffirm the constitutional right to an abortion or wipe it away altogether. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Today, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority heard from attorneys regarding Mississippi’s 15-week ban on abortion signaling it would uphold the case and may overturn Roe v Wade.

It may be one of the most important cases that could redefine reproductive rights across the U.S. Protesters in Frederick hit the streets in favor of abortion rights.

“We’re doing it for our granddaughters, for our great-granddaughters and their friends,” said protester Alice Haber.

Meanwhile, the Mississippi solicitor general argued to the Supreme Court that abortion cases ‘haunt our country.’

The protesters want to bring awareness to what’s going on and encourage other seniors to do the same.

“We are very concerned with what is occurring in America and we are doing this for future generations,” said protester Cindy Abbott.

If Roe v Wade is overturned or weakened, millions of people across the country would be affected.