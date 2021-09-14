Senior Planet Montgomery aims to help older residents navigate technology

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Senior Planet Montgomery is a technology training program designed for County residents 50 and older.

They work to fulfill everyone’s learning needs; now, they are offering a free online course to help older residents navigate technology.

The classes aim to help older residents reach more independence when it comes to technology. Classes will include “All Things Zoom” to teach residents how to better connect with individuals during the pandemic. It will also show older residents how to use certain sites that can benefit them health-wise and financially.

You can participate virtually, but classes end on September 17, 2021. The program is supported by the County’s Department of Technology Services’ ultra Montgomery program in partnership with nonprofit OATS (Older Adults Technology Services).

The County’s Department of Recreation and Montgomery County Public Libraries also help with this initiative.

For additional information or to register visit: https://seniorplanet.org/Montgomery.

To speak with a team member call 240-753-0676 or email mocoinfo@seniorplanet.org.