Senior citizens feel young riding jet ski waves

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — Several Washington County Senior Living Homes partnered up and hosted their 24th Annual Jet Ski Picnic event Tuesday morning.

Seniors got the opportunity to ride a jet ski for the first time and venture outside their retirement home. However, the event was much more than riding waves.

“It’s an opportunity to be normal again,” said Regional Director of Williamsport Retirement Village Tim Berry. “It’s about normalization and feeling like you’re not a resident for a little while.”

According to a senior living company Glenn Devins, socialization is key to healthy aging. Harvard School of Public Health researchers found that seniors who are more socially active have a slower rate of memory decline and rate their quality of life higher.

“I had never ridden one so I put my arms around him tight and held on while he made waves for us to go over and all kinds of excitement.” said Williamsport Retirement Village Resident Mary “Mama Bear” Benton. “Aging is really something that goes on and on, so it was a nice change to do something sort of youthful.”

Many residents return year after year and say they can’t wait to hop on the jet ski one more time.

“We went on a boat trip and I enjoyed it, plus I got to drive it,” said Williamsport Retirement Village Resident Connie Adenhart. “I hope to do it again sometime.

Several senior citizens said they were glad they conquered any fears about riding and hopes every senior gets a chance to feel young again.