Senior Center Fitness Park coming to Washington County

Maryland

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Commission on Aging wants to install a fitness park for activities and general public use.

On Tuesday, the organization approached the Washington County Commissioners about a recent capital and operational grant it secured for the fitness park. According county reports, the facility received the grant from the AARP. The capital grant includes 100% of the construction costs associated with the park. The business’s COO said there’ll be no fee to use the park.

The park will have outdoor fitness stations and will be located at the Washington County Senior Center located at 535 E. Franklin Street which is owned by commissioners.

