Send a virtual, personalized “thank you” to healthcare workers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Send Thanks Now, a platform created by two former healthcare workers, allows anyone in the U.S. to send a virtual “thank you” or gift card to healthcare workers who are battling COVID-19.

Users can search any hospital and healthcare worker to thank. You can also send them virtual hearts for one cent each.





Organizers of the platform say it’s the easiest way to find the essential workers of your neighborhood to personally and directly thank them. “We’ve gone from this idea of being able to say a massive thank you, to having gratitude really find a way both personally and directly to each person who’s having a great impact in our society right now,” said co-founder Adi Segal.