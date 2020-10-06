Senator Joe Manchin is making an initiative to help the youth of West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA ( WDVM ) — Senator Manchin emphasized that since the pandemic began there has been an increase of homeless children and youth that need help.

The Senator reported that in West Virginia there are over 10,000 children living in unstable conditions.

In effort to help reduce the amount of children being impacted by the pandemic, 14 sites in West Virginia received over 500,000 dollars from the Mckinney Vento Program to help provide resources for children.

The resources included funds to hire social workers, tutoring, school supplies, clothing and more. Many children benefited from these efforts.

However the senator believes more needs to be done he stated:

“While this is a great success and I’m pleased the funding was allocated to great programs, there were more applications that weren’t supported due to limited funds. This shows that we have a higher demand for assistance to help our homeless children and youth and not enough funding to support the programs. I urge my colleagues to include the Emergency Family Stabilization Act in the next COVID-19 relief package to ensure the families experiencing homelessness receive the help they need.” – Senator Manchin

The pandemic is challenging for everyone, but children advocates say it is important that we take care of our youth, because they are the future for the next generation.