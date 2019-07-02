Senator Capito promotes carbon capture in bipartisan bill

The act is part of the FY20 Defense Authorization Bill

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The U.S. Senate passed the Utilizing Significant Emissions with Innovative Technologies (USE IT) Act.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito explained her efforts of adopting the bipartisan amendment which supports carbon utilization and direct air capture research.

“The USE IT Act embodies how innovation, not regulation, is the right way to tackle environmental issues,” Senator Capito said. “Carbon capture technologies are essential to reducing emissions while protecting jobs. I’m proud of this work from colleagues on both sides of the aisle, and I’m proud to see it pass the Senate with bipartisan support.”

The act is part of the FY20 Defense Authorization Bill that is put in place to support United States troops. Senator Capito noted wanting to promote affordable energy for people across the nation.