Senate leadership announced a police reform package

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — In the past year police reform has been a big topic of discussion and today February 26, 2021, Senate President Bill Ferguson and Democratic members of the Senate made an announcement regarding the police reform legislative package.

It was announced that nine bills will go into effect this year to help reduce police brutality.

The bills include the repeal of the law enforcement officer’s Bill of Rights, statewide use of force statute, and expansion of access to officer disciplinary records under the Maryland Public Information Act.

The reform will also include Senate Bill 74 which will increase trust in police by promoting their well-being Through access to mental health services.

Senate bill 627 included investments in officer training and ensures that departments are able to hold officers accountable through effective disciplinary action.

Senators say this package was carefully planned with the intent to help save lives and reduce police brutality.

“We want to ensure everyone feels safe and secure. We hope this will begin to create a change and help excel our state,” said Jill Carter, Member of Senate.

The nine bills include: