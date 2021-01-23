Senate, Governor Hogan honor late Senate President Mike Miller

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Senate paid tribute to the late State Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr.

Governor Larry Hogan had the opportunity to honor Miller’s impact on politics, devotion to Maryland, and love for his family.

Governor Larry Hogan said, “Within these historic walls, his indomitable spirit will live on forever, along with the values that he cherished and loved by respect for tradition, separation of powers, the dignity of every Marylander, and the greatness of the State of Maryland that he loved so much.”

Miller was a political titan and the nation’s longest continuously serving presiding officer. Last Friday, Miller died after a two-year battle with prostate cancer and will be buried Saturday after a private ceremony. He was 78 years old.