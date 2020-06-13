Sen. Van Hollen talks budget gap effects on children

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — The First Focus on Children advocacy group kicked off their third annual Children’s Week on Friday to talk about the effects budget gaps can have on children.

The online panel hosted members of the Children’s Budget Coalition and Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen to discuss the prioritization of children in fiscal budgets.

Van Hollen says federal funding is heading in the wrong direction when it comes to investing in children.

“The poverty rate for children is almost 55% higher than it is for adults and yet at the same time we spend just over of 7 percent our overall budget on children,” Van Hollen said. “And that’s declined over the years as a share of our budget.”

For children’s week, the organization will be sitting down with several members of congress and advocates to bring light to the issues affecting children in the community, especially in the current pandemic.

More information on Children’s Week and Van Hollen’s discussion can be found here.

