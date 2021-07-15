Sen. Van Hollen discusses Child Tax Credit with Maryland parents and officials

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — While the unemployment benefits battle continues with the Maryland government, parents will still be able to receive a little extra money for their kids. Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D) met with local parents and officials to discuss the benefits the child tax credit will have on the state.

The payments first hit bank accounts on Thursday. These payments will come monthly for a year and total $3600 for children under age 6 and $3000 for kids ages 6 to 17.

Parents present at the meeting said this money will go towards necessities like food, childcare, and back-to-school supplies, and will be a great help for single parents and those still struggling with unemployment.

While these benefits will greatly assist low-income families and bring tens of thousands of children over the poverty line, Van Hollen said its impact will be far larger than that.

“52,000 Maryland children will be lifted out of poverty … 1.1 million Maryland will benefit, and their families,” said Van Hollen.

The senator also discussed what he said should be a goal in the future: making these payments permanent.