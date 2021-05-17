Sen. Michael Hough announces run for Frederick County Executive

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Senator Michael Hough announced he is running for Frederick County Executive.

Hough currently serves as a State Senator representing Carroll and Frederick counties. Before heading to the Senate, Hough represented Frederick County in the House of Delegates.

Hough said he takes pride in his ability to deliver results and focus on policy in a bi-partisan way. Hough says Frederick County residents have an important decision in this upcoming election as the county faces an increase in issues such as congested roadways, overcrowding, a rise in violent crimes, and increased taxes.

Hough said, “I want to keep Frederick this special and unique place it is instead of turning it into Montgomery County, North.”

When asked what would be the biggest change voters would see if he did become County Executive- Hough said taxpayers especially small business owners can expect a tax break.

Hough said, “I really want to make sure that we are business-friendly and that really especially means for small businesses because they’re the ones that get hit the most with when you do these regulations and high taxes.”

Hough says as County Executive he also would allocate resources to prevent overcrowding of schools, which he has first-hand experience, with 3 of his own children in FCPS.

The primaries are June 28, 2022 and the general election November 8, 2022.