Sen. Cory McCray seeks to shift focus of Governor Hogan anti-crime plan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — One of the top issues on lawmakers’ agenda at the Maryland General Assembly is fighting crime.

Governor Larry Hogan has proposed a half billion-dollar legislative package, largely to increase pay for law enforcement. But one leading state senator promoting public safety wants the governor’s focus to be neighborhood initiatives, like a “Safe Streets” program, around which affordable housing, recreation and eliminating so-called “food deserts” improve the quality of life. He also wants a stronger commitment to public transit in under-served communities.

“I know the governor likes data,” says Sen. Cory McCray. “So when you look at the data when you look at the statistics, you that it’s going and hitting the course correction. Maybe those are the opportunities that they can use.”

Senator McCray is the first vice chair of the Maryland Democratic Party. He represents a district in northeast Baltimore City that, he says, has reduced overall crime by double digits.