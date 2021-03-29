Sen. Chris Van Hollen draw attention to the ‘Digital Divide’ in Maryland in discussion with school officials

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The recently-enacted American Rescue Plan allocated near $2 billion to Maryland’s K-12 schools. Some of this money will be used to address internet inequality across the state. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) gathered school officials from multiple Maryland counties, as well as a member of the FCC, to discuss how inadequate broadband infrastructure has affected students engaging in virtual learning.

“There was a time before this pandemic when broadband was ‘nice to have,’ not ‘need to have.’ But the last year has proven conclusively we need to reach 100% of us. Everyone, everywhere,” said Jessica Rosenworcel, acting Federal Communications Commission chairwoman.

During the meeting, multiple mentions were made of the “homework gap” — and how these bad grades may seem like a small issue now, but pose risks for the future.

“You get kids who have internet access at school, but then go home at night and they can’t do their nightly schoolwork,” said Rosenworcel. “We fall into this ‘homework gap’ that … became a ‘learning gap’ and could become a long-term ‘opportunity gap.'”

Sen. Van Hollen highlighted broadband equality as a major next step for the United States, and one of the key issues the country should focus on as the pandemic comes to a close.

“It is our goal to make sure that every single household and businessperson in the country is connected to high-speed internet in the coming years,” said Sen. Van Hollen.

Fixing the digital divide will not happen instantly, but progress has already been made towards bringing everyone onto the same level.