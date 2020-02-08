Sen. Cardin visits Frederick Goodwill distribution center

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) –Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) visited the Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley distribution center in Frederick County Friday.

The 116,000 square foot facility ships over 400 packages daily for shopgoodwill.com. The facility currently employs 78 people but plans to increase that to 245 employees by the end of 2024.

The distribution center offers job training for people with barriers to employment, including those with disabilities. Senator Cardin says the non-profit is taking the county and state in the right direction.

“Well this goodwill operation here in Frederick county is amazing. It’s creating lots of job, its training people who otherwise would not have these services. And its doing it in an aggressive way that’s providing a new consumer base for reused products,” said Cardin.

Goodwill industries has recently partnered with platoon 22 to build a $2 million veteran services center in Frederick county to help transition veterans to civilian life. The center will provide resources including job training, financial education and mental health services.