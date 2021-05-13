Sen. Cardin discusses infrastructure, CDC mask guidance, and Colonial Pipeline

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The CDC announced that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks or physically distance, indoors or outdoors in most circumstances.

Senator Ben Cardin says that this is great news, especially as kids ages 12-15 can now get vaccinated as well.

Cardin said, “We can see a light at the tunnel, things are looking much better for our future. But the more people that get vaccinated including young people, the better we all are.”

When asked about the panic at the pump, Cardin says this situation points out how vulnerable we are to cyber attacks, but encourages people to not hoard gas.

“We have to be able to protect against the cybercriminals, by protecting our cyber, as well as going after those who are trying to harm us,” Cardin said.

It also is currently a critical moment while Republicans meet with President Biden on infrastructure. Given Cardin’s role on the committee, he says America is rated unsatisfactory and we see that in Maryland with traffic congestion and other transportation concerns, but there is still hope a bipartisan plan can be passed through congress.

Cardin said, “We’re in the midst of those negotiations if we can get that done, then I think we have a chance to perhaps moving it through the congress in a bipartisan way.”