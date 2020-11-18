Security cam shows man setting garage on fire in Clarksburg

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Security cam shows man setting garage on fire in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County fire officials are investigating an arson that happened Tuesday in a Clarksburg neighborhood.

Fire crews were called to a garage in an alley behind a home on the 11,800 hundred block of Peppervine Drive. Investigators believe the fire was set near a detached garage but luckily there were no injuries.

Officials say the fire caused $3,000 worth of damage.

Officials are asking anyone who may have any information on the incident to call the arson tip line at 240-777-2263.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories