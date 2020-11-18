Security cam shows man setting garage on fire in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County fire officials are investigating an arson that happened Tuesday in a Clarksburg neighborhood.
Fire crews were called to a garage in an alley behind a home on the 11,800 hundred block of Peppervine Drive. Investigators believe the fire was set near a detached garage but luckily there were no injuries.
Officials say the fire caused $3,000 worth of damage.
Officials are asking anyone who may have any information on the incident to call the arson tip line at 240-777-2263.
