SECU foundation wraps up month-long Kindness campaign

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The SECU MD foundation switched up its annual fundraiser to comply with COVID-19 restrictions and to bring positivity through their Kindness U campaign. This month-long campaign raised over $50,000 and distributed more than 1,200 kindness kits.

“Our goal was to come together and join forces with our company, our community in the hopes to create a lot of smiles and spread acts of kindness throughout the state in the month of October,” said Sarah Ryan, the head of community outreach at SECU Maryland.

These kindness kits included various items meant to inspire “acts of kindness,” such as postcards, flower seeds, sidewalk chalk and positivity rocks. These kits were free for anyone who requested them between October 12 and 16, and SECU employees each got one of them as well.

“That ripple effect kind of took place throughout the remainder of the month, and as more people learned about what we were doing across the state and the funds that we were raising… It really inspired others and grew our impact exponentially,” said Ryan.

The SECU MD foundation has a mission of providing access to education, supporting health and wellness and acting as a catalyst for community development. Ryan said that these funds will go towards furthering this mission.

“We realized we have the opportunity to empower and support and serve others, so we felt that Marylanders who participated in this through several ways and our employees are very engaged with this really helped create a positive impact across the community at a time when there are so many things that are uncertain and when we’re still living through the pandemic,” she said.

Their annual fundraiser typically is a golf tournament, but due to restrictions on gatherings, they switched to the Kindness U campaign, which included raffles and a virtual bingo night.

“We were thrilled and humbled by the immense support this campaign received, from our employees, from our members and from the community in general,” said Ryan.