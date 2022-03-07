HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Secretary of State and the Attorney General are warning consumers about the risk of being scammed. They warn of scams that may happen to people who want to donate to help people in Ukraine.

A few ways to donate to Ukraine-related causes while ensuring donations are given to a reputable organization. First, do research before giving and visit an online resource, such as a charity navigator that can provide in-depth information on thousands of charities.

If a telemarketer calls and asks for a donation by phone, do not agree to give it right away. Instead, the Secretary of State and Attorney General said to ask the telemarketer questions like; how much of each donation goes to the program, how the organization carries out its mission, what percentage of the money it collects is used for program services, whether contributions are tax-deductible, and how much goes to fundraising and administration, etc.

