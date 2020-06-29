Second warehouse fire under investigation in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — An abandoned warehouse in Hagerstown caught fire for the second time this week on Monday evening.

Fire crews responded to the warehouse at Pennsylvania Ave and N Burhans Blvd shortly after 5 p.m. Authorities said no one was injured. The Hagerstown Fire Chief told WDVM that this is the second fire in the same warehouse since Sunday, and both fires are under investigation.

