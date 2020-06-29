Second warehouse fire under investigation in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — An abandoned warehouse in Hagerstown caught fire for the second time this week on Monday evening.
Fire crews responded to the warehouse at Pennsylvania Ave and N Burhans Blvd shortly after 5 p.m. Authorities said no one was injured. The Hagerstown Fire Chief told WDVM that this is the second fire in the same warehouse since Sunday, and both fires are under investigation.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- Montgomery County playgrounds, park facilities reopen with restrictions
- Couple seen pointing guns at protesters issues statement; claims actions were ‘in fear of imminent harm’
- DHHR completes investigation into active COVID-19 case discrepancy
- Maryland coronavirus emergency healthcare enrollment extended to July 15
- West Virginia navigating budget challenges due to pandemic
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App