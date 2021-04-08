Second to last phase of MCPS students return to classroom

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County’s latest group of students went back to in-person learning Thursday, bringing the total number of children to about 40,000 now within school buildings.

This latest group includes Pre-K, 4th-6th grade, high school seniors, and certain special education groups.

MCPS parent Margery Smelkinson officially has all four of her kids back in the classroom but criticizes the school system for their slow return for other age groups.

“There’s no reason why this has to take so long, these kids have been out of school for a year. Some are going to have missed 400 days of being in the school,” Smelkinsson said. “And the schools now have waitlists to return. There’s many kids that want to come back, but can’t because of the capacity constraints.”

The final phase consists of grades 7-11 and is scheduled to return on April 19.