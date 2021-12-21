Second student charged for fake school shooting threats against Ballenger Creek Middle School

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Another student has been charged for making threats against Ballenger Creek Middle School.

Last week, schools across the nation were on high alert after a fake school-shooting TikTok trend went viral.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office worked with several social media platforms and was able to trace the IP address of a post making threats against BCMS. This led them to a female juvenile who confessed to the crime, saying it was meant as a joke after she saw a similar post online. She is being charged with making threats of mass violence, misuse of e-mail, and disorderly conduct.

An FCSO deputy said he hopes this incident will influence parents to talk with their kids about the serious consequences of making these kinds of “jokes”.

“The lost class time that students have by not going to school … Waste of resources trying to track down all these school threats. And just the unnecessary fear caused to all the students and the staff,” said Sgt. Kevin Britt.

The sheriff’s office is wrapping up the investigation of the threats, and Britt said they don’t expect to bring forth any more charges for threats against this specific school.