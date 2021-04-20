Second Penny Mart opens in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A second Penny Mart has opened up in Hagerstown at 846 West Washington Street.

The grand opening ceremony included a ribbon-cutting, formal citation to the owner and special recognition from Hagerstown’s Mayor Keller. The store is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and accepts EBT.

The Penny Marts are a grocery, deli, and convenience store in one and aims to serve areas in the city that don’t have access to small grocery stores.

“We are changing the culture of a convenience a corner store,” said Farrukh Jamil, CEO of Penny Mart.

The owner plans to open a third penny mart on East Washington Street later this year.

