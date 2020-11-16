Second Hagerstown man arrested in connection with October homicide

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Police say they have arrested and charged a second man in connection with a Hagerstown homicide that occurred in mid-October.

Police say Brock Jerome Smith, 31, of Hagerstown was arrested on an active warrant for murder. Police say he was taken into custody without incident after he was stopped in a vehicle in Greencastle, Pennsylvania.

Smith was arrested and charged in connection with the death of Daynard Johnson, a Waynesboro man. Johnson was found shot to death on Henry Avenue in Hagerstown. An initial arrest was made in late October in connection with the shooting.

Smith is being held in Franklin County jail and is awaiting extradition. Smith is charged with first and second-degree murder, firearms-related charges and further charges related to the commission of murder.

Police say an investigation is still ongoing, and they expect more arrests to be made in connection with the homicide.