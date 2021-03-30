Second Gentleman, Rep. Raskin tour Silver Spring health clinic

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The Help is Here Tour continues across the nation following the American Rescue Plan rollout earlier this month.

On Tuesday morning, Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, stopped at Mary’s Center in Silver Spring.

Mary’s Center has a network of community health clinics across the DMV. Over the last several months, its staff has been working to vaccinate underserved populations.

Emhoff started his visit meeting with a nurse and a patient named Jessica. She and the Second Gentleman greeted each other in Spanish. She responded to his questions through a translator.

“Why did you think it was important to get the shot today?” Emhoff asked.

“I actually was sick with COVID before, and it really does put an effect on you, and it changes your life,” Jessica said.

After she received her first dose of the vaccine, she told him how it felt to finally get the shot, saying, “For me, and all of the Hispanic community, this has been a very painful year. We have been waiting, waiting, waiting for this vaccine.”

Rep. Raskin joined a roundtable discussion with doctors and leaders at the clinic. Mary’s Center is in his home district.

The American Rescue plan set aside $6 billion for promoting vaccinations in underserved communities. Rep. Raskin said about $68 million is coming to the state of Maryland, and of that amount, Mary’s Center is receiving $11 million in aid.

“Here we are celebrating that little bit of aid, but it means everything to Mary’s Center,” Rep. Raskin said.

Doctors from the clinic said some of that money will go toward setting up a mobile vaccination van.

“We need to reach those folks who aren’t online. We need to reach our seniors and others in the community, we have to go out where they are and meet them where they are. What you saw here at Mary’s Center is a great example of how to do that,” said Emhoff.

The mobile unit will deploy out into communities and neighborhoods that are considered COVID-19 hotspots in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.