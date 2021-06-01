Search for missing swimmer in Potomac River now suspended

POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — After hours of searching for a missing swimmer in Montgomery County, authorities have now put an end to the search.

The search started around 8:30 on Monday evening along the Potomac River between Carderock and the American Legion Bridge. A man was reported missing in the river for over an hour. Montgomery County deployed their Swift Water Search & Rescue crews along with help from Fairfax County and the US Park Police helicopter.

After two hours, the search for the man was suspended. The man’s personal items were located south of the bridge. Montgomery County Police is now taking over the investigation.