Search continues for missing Washington County man

SMITHSBURG Md. (WDVM)–On Sunday, search crews gathered to search for a Washington County man who has been missing for nearly a week.

Stephen Geer was last seen near the South Mountain Rod and Gun Club in Smithsburg. The Smithsburg Volunteer Fire Department organized the search. Volunteers and crews from Pennsylvania and other parts of Maryland also showed up to help. At least 80 people were present to assist in the hours-long look for Geer.

Geer was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt and light blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack.