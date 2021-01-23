School systems, families react to Hogan’s reopening deadline

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) – In a press conference on Thursday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan called on county school systems to reopen their doors for hybrid learning by March 1. This announcement sparked excitement for some and concerns from others

Citing health statistics and the detriment of online learning, Governor Larry Hogan argued for school systems to prepare their classrooms for a hybrid learning model.

“Every single Maryland student must have at least the opportunity to return to attending school in some form or fashion,” Hogan said. “… Our children simply cannot afford any more endless roadblocks, or any more moving of the goalposts. The time has come to get all of our kids back in the classroom and to open the schools.”

Local school systems have been preparing for this day, as they face pressure from families petitioning for schools to open their doors.

Deborah Schoenfeld, a nurse from Montgomery County, says she put her kids in private school because of the closures but considers putting them back into the public school system when they reopen.

“I feel very safe with having my kids in those cohorts and in school every day,” Deborah Schoenfeld said. “… I think there’s no reason that MCPS can’t do what the private schools in Montgomery County have done successfully.”

Montgomery county public schools responded to Hogan’s announcement, saying they are “deeply concerned by the abrupt change to the health metrics guidance set forth by the state given that we are in the height of the pandemic.”

The Montgomery County Education Association also put out a statement, saying the staff and students’ health and safety should be considered first before getting students back into school buildings.