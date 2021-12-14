School safety top priority after numerous incidents across Montgomery Co.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — School safety is still a top priority for some around our region, especially in Montgomery County, as dozens of assaults have been reported since the beginning of the school year.

Student resource officers have been taken out of schools this year, and since then, multiple incidents have been reported across the county. Police responded to dozens of incidents since September, most recently a stabbing at Montgomery Blair High School, and a student who reportedly had a gun in his backpack at Northwood.

“Safety, security, and student well-being is our top priority. It cannot, and will not, be compromised,” MCPS Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight said.

Yet, still many are concerned for student safety when it comes to in-person learning, transportation, and mental health. Moreover, many are still on edge about the possibility of deadly school shootings, like the one in Michigan just a few weeks ago.

“Gun safety is really critical in this moment in time, especially after the incidents that we’ve seen across this country, not just this year, but in past years,” MCPD Community Resources Bureau Assistant Chief Carmen Facciolo stated.

During the forum, none of the school officials mentioned if they’d like resource officers to return. More forums will be held in the coming months.