School funding driving agenda for local lawmakers in Annapolis

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The first full week of the new year brings Maryland state lawmakers to their capital in Annapolis for their 2020 legislative session. Adding to the budget for public school funding is at the top of the agenda.

Delegate Mike McKay, a Republican whose district straddles the eastern end of Allegany County and western flank of Washington County, wants Maryland schools to be world class. But he worries about all the other budget pressures that could complicate education spending.

The delegate’s legislative colleague from Washington County, Republican Senator Andrew Serafini, agrees that Maryland schools must be first rate and he supports legislation achieving that objective. But, like McKay, he questions how to improve the quality of schools while facing the prospect of a billion-dollar budget deficit.

Meanwhile, McKay has been focused on his role co-chairing an economic task force he hopes will address long-range needs for rural counties like those he represents. And Serafini has been carefully studying the impact of tax reform on the state’s fiscal condition and the household budgets of Marylanders.

