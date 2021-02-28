School bus safety reminders for Maryland drivers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — With students heading back into the classroom on Monday in Montgomery County, the Maryland Department of Transportation is reminding drivers of safety laws surrounding school buses.

In the state of Maryland, vehicles must stop when a bus has its red lights flashing and stop sign extended on both sides of the road.

It is also illegal to pass a bus on the right side where children are exiting and bus drivers can report you.

MDOT would also like to remind drivers to be extra cautious in school zones and at crosswalks.

MDOT also highlighted that the use of handheld devices are illegal when driving and could result in a citation and a fine.

For more information about school bus safety tips for drivers, students, and parents, please visit the MDOT website.