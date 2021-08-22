School bus safety laws drivers need to remember as kids head back to school

MARYLAND (WDVM) — With many public school counties across Maryland already in session or starting very soon, drivers need to be aware of the frequent stops as well as children crossing the road to get on or off of the school bus.

Most drivers are aware that on a two-lane road, both directions of traffic must stop for a bus with their lights flashing and their stop sign extended.

But this law applies to traffic on any roadway that is not separated by a median, meaning a patch of grass or a divider.

Drivers can face one of two penalties if they fail to stop for a school bus. Sgt. Chris Decker, of the Hagerstown Police Department, explains one charge drivers could face is failure to stop for a school bus with red flashing lights and its stop sign extended. The second charge could be the failure to remain stopped. This is when a driver initially stops for the school bus but either proceeds to drive or passes the bus in another way.

Sgt. Chris Decker, of the Hagerstown Police Department, explains drivers cannot be charged with both penalties but both carry a fine of $570 and three points on the driver’s license.

If a driver receives 8 points on a Maryland license, they will receive a suspension. If a driver accumulates 12 points, they will lose their driver’s license.