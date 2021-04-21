School Board votes to keep Sabillasville Elementary School open for another year

SABILLASVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Board of Education voted on a resolution Wednesday to keep Sabillasville Elementary School open for another year.

The vote follows several months of debate to close the school due to low student enrollment and high costs.

Some conditions to the decision include forming a committee to explore options to extend the school opening. The committee will also examine the county’s school closing policy.

“Next year, if something doesn’t change… We’re going to be forced to look at making that vote to close,” board member Brad Young said. “And I would support that because there have to be more than 50 students there.”

The resolution passed in a 5 to 2 vote.

Sabillasville Elementary will be in open enrollment for the next school year in hopes to increase enrollment with potential transportation options implemented.