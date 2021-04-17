School Board holds hearing on Sabillasville Elementary closure

SABILLASVILLE, Md (WDVM) – The Frederick County Board of Education is debating whether or not to close Sabillasville Elementary School. This week, it took public comment from community members.

The board decided to close the school in November, citing low enrollment and high costs.

The decision was rescinded after the public accused them of violating Maryland protocol for not properly notifying the community of the hearing on the decision.

“We were discouraged to find the same lack of communication and procedures were once again followed this time,” said Alisha yocum, President of the Sabillasville Elementary Parent Teacher Organization. “…Our students already have extreme stress and anxiety from not being able to be in school 5 days a week. We are worried that all of this change at once would simply be overwhelming and would significantly effect our student’s ability to learn.”

Many Sabillasville residents, parents and officials gave verbal and written comments at the hearing all to say one thing: Please reconsider.

“This pandemic has been a lot for us to handle as kids,” Sabillasville Elementary Student Emma Sparkman said. “I don’t feel like more change would make anything better.”

Former Mayor of Thurmont Marty Burns said he is against the closing. He referenced the area’s slow growth rate and the logistical issues transferring the students elsewhere if the school is closed.

“Every other school system we talk about overcrowding. It’s too much, it’s too big, and we need to control growth so we don’t have overcrowded schools,” Burns said. “You don’t have overcrowded schools at Sabillasville Elementary.”

Many who gave testimony proposed a compromise: Delay the school’s closure for a year or so while they attempt to turn Sabillasville into a public charter school.