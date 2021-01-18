Scammers heighten efforts during pandemic

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The holidays tend to bring in an increase of scammers pretending to be accountants, IRS agents, and the list goes on. But now it seems the pandemic is a time to catch those who could be more vulnerable during this time.

The Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection is reaching out to remind residents of the different types of scams. A statement from officials read: whether online, in your mail, on your phone, or at your door, the scammers haven’t stopped, they’ve only adapted. The county is focusing on bogus clinical trials, counterfeit products, fraudulent cure claims, and fake websites as well.

Targets change as well, there is a new type of scam targeting small businesses starting with an email that claims to come from the “small business administration office of disaster assistance.” It says you’re eligible for a loan of up to $250,000 and asks for personal information like birth date and social security number.

Also use caution when using mobile payment apps like Cashapp, Venmo, or Zelle as requests might appear to be from someone you know when in reality it could be a trick.

The county will offer seminars to help seniors detect bogus claims.