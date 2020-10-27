SCAM: Man, woman using Instagram to run Maryland check scam

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police charged two people allegedly involved in running a check scam on Instagram.

Officers say Nassir Eggleston of Philadelphia and Julenni Mora of Germantown scammed at least five victims from both Montgomery and Prince George’s counties out of a total of nearly seven thousand dollars. Authorities are concerned there may be more victims.

Police say Eggleston used his Instagram account “@unlvckynas” to find victims, telling users it was easy to make cash if they followed his directions.

If the user was interested, he sent them a check, told them to deposit it, withdraw a certain amount, and send it back to him. According to police, he then put the money in Mora’s bank account.

Eggleston allegedly told the victims they could keep the rest of the cash, but those checks turned out to be fraudulent, leaving the victims to cough up the cash.

MCPD says if you believe you’ve been victimized by this scam, you are urged to contact investigators at 240-773-5541.