“Save Our Stages” fundraiser held in downtown Frederick

Drive in Event held by the MET, Weinberg Center, and New Spires Arts as fundraiser event called “Save our Stages”

Frederick, Md. (WDVM) — Sunday was the last day of the drive-in fundraiser event called “Save Our Stages” in Frederick.

The Maryland Ensemble Theatre, Weinberg Center, and New Spires Arts came together to host the bluegrass music event with guests, The Seldom Scene and Hogslop String Band. All proceeds from the event will help fund currently closed theaters in downtown Frederick.

The idea of the fundraiser was birthed by John Healey, Executive Theater Manager of Weinberg Center, Kathryn Vicere of MET Managing Director, and Gerard Gibbs Executive Director of New Spire Arts who all wish to provide programming to a community starved of live entertainment, in a safe manner during the pandemic.



